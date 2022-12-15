55+ News, 12/15/22 edition

55+ programs are held indoors at 55+ Centers unless otherwise noted. A 55+ membership (starting at a $20 annual fee) is required to participate.



For information, go to registration.arlingtonva.us or call (703) 228-4747.

CENTERS CLOSED FOR HOLIDAYS: Arlington County government 55+ centers will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26 in observance of Christmas.



CRAFT WORKSHOP FOCUSES ON 3-D CARDS: A program to create 3-D holiday cards will be offered on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 1:30 p.m. at Arlington Mill 55+ Center. Some materials are provided, or individuals can bring their own. (Registration #912310-03)

ASPIRING FILMMAKERS TO GATHER: A filmmaker-interest group for all experience levels, led by video enthusiast Nick Englund, will be presented on Monday, Dec. 19 at 4 p.m. at Lubber Run 55+ Center. (Registration #912403-12)

CURRENT-EVENTS ROUNDTABLERS TO MEET: A current-events discussion of local and world news will be offered on Monday, Dec. 19 at 10 a.m. at Walter Reed 55+ Center. (Registration #912402-15)

DISCUSSION TO FOCUS ON REMOTE HEALTH CARE: A discussion of the pros and cons of remote care, led by Anthony Nunez of INF Care, will be presented on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 10 a.m. at Lubber Run 55+ Center. (Registration #912500-08)

4-1-1 ON UKULELE STRUMMING OFFERED: Basic ukulele-strumming techniques will be offered on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 4:30 p.m. at Walter Reed 55+ Center. (Registration #912304-02)

INTRODUCTION TO GENEALOGY PRESENTED: The basics of genealogy, led by Eileen Bogdanoff, will be presented on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 11:30 a.m. at Lubber Run 55+ Center. (Registration #912402-04)

TRAVELERS TO LOOK AT WORKS BY VERMEER: The 55+ Travel Group will head to the National Gallery of Art to view “Vermeer’s Secrets” on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The cost is $11 for Arlington residents, $13 for others. (Registration #902212-08)

OPERA APPRECIATORS TO ZERO IN ON DONIZETTI: The opera-appreciation group at Lubber Run 55+ Center will meet on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 1:30 p.m. to hear musical selections from Gaetano Donizetti’s “Daughter of the Regiment,” with professional commentary by George Cecchetti. (Registration #912300-04)

MUSICIANS TO PERFORM ACOUSTICALLY: Carl Gold, Ed Girovasi and Phil Rosen will perform acoustic versions of music from the 1950s to today on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 1 p.m. at Aurora Hills 55+ Center. (Registration #912301-02)

SAGE TAKES CENTER STAGE IN FOOD PROGRAM: A demonstration by Virginia Cooperative Extension Master Food volunteers on cooking with sage will be presented on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 10:30 a.m. at Arlington Mill 55+ Center. (Registration #912501-02)

NATURALISTS PROVIDE A LOOK AT THE WINTER SOLSTICE: Naturalists from Gulf Branch Nature Center will discuss the winter solstice on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 10 a.m. at Walter Reed 55+ Center. (Registration #912400-24)