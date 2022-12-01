55+ News, 12/1/22 edition

News of interest to active seniors in Arlington.

55+ programs are held indoors at 55+ Centers unless otherwise noted. A 55+ membership (starting at a $20 annual fee) is required to participate.

For information, go to registration.arlingtonva.us or call (703) 228-4747.

‘READING BUDDIES’ FEATURES INTERGENERATIONAL INTERACTION: The “Reading Buddies” initiative pairs 55+ participants with children from the Lubber Run Preschoolers Program on Monday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. (Registration #912301-07)

INSTRUCTION IN MEXICAN TRAIN DOMINOES OFFERED: Instruction in Mexican train dominoes will be offered on Monday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. at Walter Reed 55+ Center. (Registration #912600-18)

TRAVELERS HEAD TO DELAWARE FOR EXHIBITION: The 55+ Travel Group travels to Winterthur, Del., to view “Jacqueline Kennedy and H.F. du Pont: From Winterthur to the White House” on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The cost is $33 for Arlington residents, $38 for others.

INFORMATION ON MEDICAID OFFERED: Navigating Medicaid waivers is the topic of discussion in a “virtual” program on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 11:30 a.m., presented by Shalini Mikos of At Home Your Way. (Registration #912500-05)

HOLIDAY LUNCH OFFERED: Walter Reed 55+ Center will host a holiday lunch with entertainment and games on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 11:30 a.m. The cost is $5. (Registration #912890-02)

OPERA APPRECIATORS ZERO IN ON BIZET: The opera-appreciation group at Lubber Run 55+ Center will discuss “The Pearl Fishers” by French composer Georges Bizet on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 1:30 p.m., in a program led by opera enthusiast George Cecchetti. (Registration #912300-03)

FOOD PROGRAM FOCUSES ON WINTER SQUASH: Virginia Cooperative Extension Master Food volunteers will host a cooking demonstration focused on winter squash on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 11 a.m. (Registration #912501-01)

AUTHOR DISCUSSES PIONEERING FEMALE ATTORNEY: An pre-recorded online program focused on Bessie Margolin, a fair-labor advocate and one of the first women lawyers to argue before the U.S. Supreme Court, by author Marlene Trestman will be presented on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. (Registration #912400-30)

GENEALOGY PROGRAM GOES BACK TO COLONIAL TIMES: The Library of Virginia’s genealogy series will focus on the Virginia Colonial Records Act in an online program on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. (Registration #912400-34)

WREATH-MAKING WORKSHOP ON HORIZON: A wreath-making workshop using natural materials with Master Gardener Lynn Berry will be presented on Friday, Dec. 9 at 11 a.m. at Langston-Brown 55+ Center. Supplies are provided; participants should bring garden gloves, clippers and decorative items. (Registration #912890-04)