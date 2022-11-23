55+ News, 11/24/22 edition

News of interest to Arlington’s active seniors.

55+ programs are held indoors at 55+ Centers unless otherwise noted. A 55+ membership (starting at a $20 annual fee) is required to participate.

For information, go to registration.arlingtonva.us or call (703) 228-4747.

55+ CENTERS CLOSED FOR HOLIDAY: Arlington County government 55+ centers will be closed on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24-25, in observance of Thanksgiving.

SECRETS OF FAMOUS ARTISTS REVEALED: Community-arts programmer Jen Droblyen will discuss famous artists’ secret techniques on Monday, Nov. 28 in a “virtual” environment. (Registration #911302-06)

KARAOKE OFFERED: Karaoke will be offered on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 4 p.m. at Arlington Mill 55+ Center. (Registration #911404-07)

DISCUSSION FOCUSES ON RESPONSIBILITIES OF EXECUTORS: Elder-law attorney Ed Zetlin will discuss the responsibility of an executor on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 11 a.m. in an online program. (Registration #911404-07)

RECIPE EXCHANGE TAKES ON A HOLIDAY THEME: A holiday-recipe exchange, led by Ashley Gomez, will be held on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. at Lubber Run 55+ Center. (Registration #912890-01)

PRESENTATION LOOKS AT THE HOUSE OF WINDSOR: An informational program on the United Kingdom’s House of Windsor, presented by Ashley Craig of the Library of Virginia, will be held online on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 2 p.m. (Registration #912400-15)

TRAVELERS HEAD ‘VIRTUALLY’ TO KENILWORTH PARK: A “virtual” tour of Kenilworth Park and Aquatic Gardens led by park guide Joe Cashman will be held on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 11:30 a.m. (Registration #912400-22)

FANS OF HISTORY TO GATHER: A history-discussion group led by Dwight Rodgers of Encore Learning will be presented on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 1 p.m. at Walter Reed 55+ Center. (Registration #912402-13)

ORIGAMI CLASS ON THE HORIZON: An origami class focused on creating 3-D snowflakes will be presented on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 2:30 p.m. at Arlington Mill 55+ Center. Supplies are provided. (Registration #912310-01)

TRIVIA FANS TO COMPETE: A trivia challenge will be presented on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 11 a.m. in an online format. (Registration #912600-10)

TRAVELERS HEAD TO PERRY BELMONT HOUSE: The 55+ Travel Group will head to the Perry Belmont House in the District of Columbia on Thursday, Dec. 1. The cost is $11 for Arlington residents, $13 for non-residents, plus a $10 donation for the tour. (Registration #$902212-01)

BALLROOM DANCERS TAKE THE FLOOR: Ballroom dancing will take place on Friday, Dec. 2 at 1:45 p.m. at Lubber Run 55+ Center. No partner is required. (Drop-in; no registration required)

LINE-DANCING BASICS DETAILED: An introduction to line-dancing from instructor Suzie Pratts will be offered on Friday, Dec. 2 at 10:15 a.m. at Aurora Hills 55+ Center. (Drop-in; no registration required.)

ASTRONOMER LOOKS AT THE STAR OF BETHLEHEM: Jennifer Lynn Bartlett, presidents of Friends of Arlington’s David M. Brown Planetarium will discuss “Astronomers’ View of the Star of Bethlehem” on Friday, Dec. 2 at 11 a.m. at Langston-Brown 55+ Center. (Registration #912400-24)