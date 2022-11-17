40.5 F
Arlington55+ News, 11/17/22 edition
55+ News, 11/17/22 edition

55+ programs are held indoors at 55+ Centers unless otherwise noted. A 55+ membership (starting at a $20 annual fee) is required to participate.

For information, go to registration.arlingtonva.us or call (703) 228-4747.

55+ CENTERS CLOSED FOR HOLIDAY: Arlington County government 55+ centers will be closed on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24-25, in observance of Thanksgiving.

‘ART SWAP’ ON THE HORIZON: A social-art swap will be held on Sunday, Nov. 20 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Arlington Mill 55+ Center. Attendees can bring their own artwork or create one onsite to swap (limited supplies are available). (Registration #911300-17)

‘YARN CIRCLE’ WELCOMES ALL COMERS: The Yarn Circle at Walter Reed 55+ Center will meet on Sunday, Nov. 20 from 1 to 4 p.m. All skill levels are welcome; assistance is provided to newcomers. (Drop-in; no registration required)

CURRENT-EVENTS DISCUSSION LOOKS LOCALLY, GLOBALLY: A current-events discussion about local and world news will be held on Monday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. at Walter Reed 55+ Center. (Registration #911402-24)

PAINTING DEMONSTRATION TAKES IT STEP BY STEP: A step-by-step painting demonstration will be offered online on Monday, Nov. 21 at 10:30 a.m. (Registration #911303-16)

‘YARN CRAFTERS’ TO MEET: The Yarn Crafters at Aurora Hills 55+ Center will meet on Monday, Nov. 24 from 10 a.m. to noon to hand-knit and crochet items for Arlington charities. Instruction is available. (Drop-in; no registration required)

FANS OF CROCHET TO GATHER: Crochet enthusiasts will swap patterns and share techniques on Monday, Nov. 21 at 9 a.m. at Arlington Mill 55+ Center. (Drop-in; no registration required)

MEXICAN TRAIN DOMINOES OFFERED: Mexican train dominoes will be offered on Monday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. at Walter Reed 55+ Center. (Drop-in; no registration required)

INSTRUCTORS LEAD BRIDGE PRACTICE: Bridge practice with volunteer instructors Linda and Steve Robinson will be presented on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 2 p.m. at Walter Reed 55+ Center. (Drop-in; no registration required)

CRAFTY INDIVIDUALS SET TO GATHER: A casual group of crafty individuals will come together to share ideas about crocheting and knitting on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 1 p.m. at Langston-Brown 55+ Center. (Drop-in; no registration required)

BASICS OF UKULELE-STRUMMING OFFERED: Volunteer Sandy O’Shea will present the basics of ukulele strumming on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 4:30 p.m. at Walter Reed 55+ Center. (Registration #911304-06)

FANS OF LOCAL HISTORY TO MEET: A local-history group will meet on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 1:30 p.m. at Lubber Run 55+ Center. (Registration #911402-14)

OPEN-STUDIO HOURS AVAILABLE FOR ARTISTS: An open-art studio will be offered on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 10 a.m. at Arlington Mill 55+ Center. No materials or instruction is provided. (Drop-in; no registration required)

