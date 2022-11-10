61.3 F
Arlington55+ News, 11/10/22 edition
55+ News, 11/10/22 edition

News of interest to active seniors in Arlington.

55+ programs are held indoors at 55+ Centers unless otherwise noted. A 55+ membership (starting at a $20 annual fee) is required to participate.
For information, go to registration.arlingtonva.us or call (703) 228-4747.

‘FRIENDSGIVING’ CELEBRATION SET: A “55+ Friendsgiving” celebration will be held on Monday, Nov. 14 at 12:30 p.m. at Walter Reed 55+ Center, featuring music, tasty slices of pie and a game of “Friendly Feud.” (Registration #911890-09)

4-1-1 ON MEDICARE OPEN ENROLLMENT SLATED: Making the most of open enrollment for Medicare will be presented on Monday, Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. at Walter Reed 55+ Center. (Registration #911503-03 in person, #911503-04 online)

TRAVELERS HEAD TO ‘BEYOND KING TUT’: The 55+ Travel Group will visit “Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience” exhibition at the National Geographic Museum on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The cost is $24 for Arlington residents, $28 for others. (Registration #902211-04)

TIPS FOR ROASTING GOBBLERS OFFERED: Turkey-roasting tips including a demonstration will be presented by a Master Food Volunteer from Virginia Cooperative Extension on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 11 a.m. at Lubber Run 55+ Center. (Registration #911890-09)

FORUM FOCUSES ON UNIQUENESS OF GENERATION: A discussion of what makes each generation unique will be presented on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at Walter Reed 55+ Center. (Registration #911400-19)

BASICS OF GENEALOGY OFFERED: Experienced genealogist Eileen Bogdanoff will present “Genealogy 101” on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 11:30 a.m. at Lubber Run 55+ Center. (Registration #911402-08)

MUSICAN TACKLES WORKS OF ROCK LEGENDS: Musician Carl Gold will discuss and play the music of the Beatles and Bob Dylan on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 1:30 p.m. at Arlington Mill 55+ Center. (Registration #911400-46 in person, #911400-47 online)

COFFEE-HOUSE TUNES TAKE CENTER STAGE: The vibes of 1960s-era coffee-house music will be presented live by singer-songwriter Justin Trawick and the local due the Black Oranges on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. at Walter Reed 55+ Center. The event is open to all ages. (Registration #911301-03)

DO YOU DOODLE? WORKSHOP IS FOR YOU: No-rules neurographic art – described as “perfect for doodlers” – will be offered on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 1 p.m. at Langton-Brown Senior Center. (Registration #911303-10)

PARK SERVICE PROGRAM FOCUSES ON MARY McLEOD BETHUNE: A discussion of “Mary McLeod Bethune: A Woman of Firsts” presented by National Park Service ranger John Fowler will be offered online on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 1:30 p.m. (Registration #911400-16)

FANS OF HISTORY TO GATHER: A history-discussion group focusing on cultural, economic, artistic and political history and led by Dwight Rodgers of Encore Learning, will be presented on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 1 p.m. at Walter Reed 55+ Center. (Registration #911402-20)

‘NAME THAT TUNE’ IN THE OFFING: “Name That Tune” featuring music from the 1950s-70s by musician Carl Gold will be presented on Friday, Nov. 18 at 2 p.m. at Langston-Brown 55+ Center. (Registration #911304-08)

HARVEST FESTIVAL ON THE HORIZON: The Aurora Hills 55+ Center Harvest Fest will be held on Friday, Nov. 18 at 1 p.m., featuring live music and refreshments. Attendees are asked to bring a donation of canned-food items for the Arlington Food Assistance Center.

