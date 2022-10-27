58 F
Arlington55+ News, 10/27/22 edition
55+ News, 10/27/22 edition

News of interest to active seniors in Arlington.

55+ programs are held indoors at 55+ Centers unless otherwise noted. A 55+ membership (starting at a $20 annual fee) is required to participate.

For information, go to registration.arlingtonva.us or call (703) 228-4747.

VOLUNTEERS TO TEACH PICKLEBALL BASICS: Volunteers will lead instruction in pickleball for beginners on Monday, Oct. 31 at 10 a.m. at Walter Reed 55+ Center. (Drop-in; no registration required)

CREATING ‘VISION BOARDS’ FOR NEW YEAR DISCUSSED: A discussion of creating “vision boards” for the new year will be presented by Realtor Madeline Caporiccio on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 6:30 p.m. at Walter Reed 55+ Center. (Registration #911890-02)

TIPS OFFERED TO STAY OUT OF DEBT DURING HOLIDAYS: Tips for saving to avoid financial stress and debt during the holiday season will be presented on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 11:30 a.m. at Walter Reed 55+ Center. (Registration #911890-07)

4-1-1 ON UKULELE-STRUMMING OFFERED: Basic ukulele-strumming techniques will be presented on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 4:30 p.m. at Walter Reed 55+ Center. (Registration #911304-05)

ART PROGRAM FOCUSES ON COPYING PICTURES: Making a painting or drawing based on a picture will be presented by artist George Zi obro on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 1 p.m. at Langston-Brown 55+ Center. (Registration #911303-09)

‘ROCKING CHAIRS’ TO HOST REHEARSAL: The Rocking Chairs, a group that performs music of the 1950s through the 1970s, will hold an open rehearsal on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 10 a.m. at Madison Community Center. (Drop-in; no registration required)

OPERA APPRECIATORS TO FOCUS ON ‘SIEGFRIED’: The opera-apprecation group at Lubber Run 55+ Center will listen to musical selections and hear professional commentary from Wagner’s “Siegfried” on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 1:30 p.m. at Lubber Run 55+ Center. (Registration #911300-07)

WWII SECRETS OF FORT HUNT TO BE REVEALED: National Park Service Ranger Scott Hill will discuss “The Secrets of Fort Hunt During WWII” on Thursday, Nov. 3 at 1:30 p.m., exploring prisoner-of-war interrogations at the site, in an online program on Thursday, Nov. 3 at 1:30 p.m. (Registration #911400-21)

GENEALOGICAL SERIES CONTINUES: The Library of Virginia genealogy series will continue on Thursday, Nov. 3 at 2 p.m. with an online program on researching Auditor of Public Accounts data. (Registration #911400-41)

RUBBER-STAMPERS TO GATHER: The rubber-stamping group at Madison Community Center will host an open workshop on Thursday, Nov. 3. (Drop-in; no registration required)

PRIMER ON LINE DANCING OFFERED: An introduction to line-dancing will be offered on Friday, Nov. 4 at 10:15 a.m. and again at 11:05 a.m. at Aurora Hills 55+ Center. (Drop-in; no registration required)

VOLUNTEER STORYTELLERS TO GATHER: The Arlington Spellbinders, a group of volunteer storytellers, will meet on Friday, Nov. 4 at 9:30 a.m. at Langston-Brown 55+ Center. (Drop-in; no registration required)

