55+ News, 10/20/22

ART-SWAPPERS WELCOMED TO SHARE THEIR OFFERINGS: A social-art swap will be held on Sunday, Oct. 23 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Arlington Mill 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-7369. (Registration #911300-16)

ORCHIDS TAKE CENTER STAGE IN GARDENING PROGRAM: The do’s and don’ts of orchid care, presented by gardening expert Pete Jones, will be offered on Monday, Oct. 24 at 11:30 a.m. at Walter Reed 55+ Center. (Registration #911401-04)

METHODS OF FAMOUS ARTISTS DETAILED: Community-arts programmer Jennifer Droblyen will discuss the contributions of famous artists, and methods they used to make their work so special, on Monday, Oct. 24 at 10:30 a.m. online. (Registration #911302-05)

TRAVELERS VISIT ‘BEYOND KING TUT’ EXHIBITION: The 55+ Travel Group will visit the National Geographic Museum to view the “Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience” on Tuesday, Oct. 25. The cost is $24 for Arlington residents, $28 for others. (Registration #902210-06)

4-1-1 ON MEDICARE OFFERINGS DETAILED: A discussion on making the most of Medicare’s open-enrollment period will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. at Arlington Mill 55+ Center. (Registration #911503-01 in-person, #911503-02 online)

HISTORY ROUNDTABLERS DISCUSS BOUNDARY STONES: A local-history discussion focused on the boundary stones for the District of Columbia will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 1:30 p.m. at Lubber Run 55+ Center. (Registration #911402-13)

ELDER-LAW ATTORNEY LOOKS AT HEALTH DIRECTIVES: Why are health-directives necessary? That’s a question to be answered by elder-law attorney Ed Zetlin in an online forum on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 11 a.m. (Registration #911404-06)

TRAVELERS TAKE IN BASEBALL EXHIBITION AT POSTAL MUSEUM: The 55+ Travel Group heads to the Smithsonian National Postal Museum on Wednesday, Oct. 26 to view the “Baseball: America’s Home Run” exhibition. The cost is $11 for Arlington residents, $13 for others. (Registration #902210-07)

TECH TALK DISCUSSES SMARTPHONE PHOTOGRAPHY: Learning to improve smartphone photos is the topic of a forum on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. at Lubber Run 55+ Center. (Registration #911403-08)

GENEALOGY SERIES FOCUSES ON CEMETERY RECORDS: The Library of Virginia’s online genealogy series continues with a program on researching cemetery records on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 2 p.m. (Registration #911400-40)

TRAVELERS AMBLE TO DUTCH COUNTRY FARMERS’ MARKET: The 55+ Travel Group heads to the Dutch Country Farmers’ Market in Laurel, Md., on Friday, Oct. 28. The cost is $8 for Arlington residents,$9 for others. (Registration #902210-08)