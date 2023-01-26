55+ News, 1/26/23 edition

News of interest to Arlington’s active seniors.

55+ programs are held indoors at 55+ Centers unless otherwise noted. A 55+ membership (starting at a $20 annual fee) is required to participate.

For information, go to registration.arlingtonva.us or call (703) 228-4747.

ASPIRING ARTISTS CAN SKETCH WITH A PRO AT NATIONAL GALLERY OF ART: The 55+ Travel Group will sketch artwork at the National Gallery of Art with community-arts programmer Jennifer Droblyen on Sunday, Jan. 29. A supply list will be provided in advance of the trip. The cost is $11 for Arlington residents, $13 for others. (Registration #902301-08)

RESERVED ICE-SKATING TIME AVAILABLE: Ice-skating for seniors at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex, located atop the Ballston Public Parking Garage, will be offered on Monday, Jan. 30 from 8:10 a.m. to 9:10 a.m. The cost is $1 for skates and $1 for parking. For information, see the Website at www.medstarcapitalsiceplex.com.

DISCUSSION FOCUSES ON HEARING AIDS: A discussion about testing for and use of hearing aids will be presented by Bonnie O’Leary of the Northern Virginia Resource Center for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Persons on Monday, Jan. 30 at 1 p.m. at Aurora Hills 55+ Center. (Registration #912500-14)

‘ESCAPE ROOM’ PROMOTES TEAMWORK: Walter Reed 55+ Center will host an “Escape Room” for seniors on Tuesday, Jan. 31 from 5 to 6 p.m. and again from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Teams work together to find clues to help them escape. (Registration #912600-02 for 5 p.m. or #912600-03 for 6:30 p.m.)

BUILDING ‘MENTAL MUSCLE’ TOPIC OF WORKSHOP: “The Power of Mental Muscle,” presented by licensed occupational therapist Christine Crawford, will be presented on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 1 p.m. at Aurora Hills 55+ Center. (Registration #912500-02)

DISCERNING DEMENTIA VS. NORMAL AGING TO BE DETAILED: The differences between normal aging and dementia will be presented by Lindsey Vajpyi of Insight Memory Care on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at noon at Arlington Mill 55+ Center. (Registration #912500-11)

APPRECIATORS OF OPERA TO GATHER: The opera-appreciation group at Lubber Run 55+ Center will listen to and discuss portions of Mozart’s “Cosi Fan Tutti” on Wedensday, Feb. 1 at 1:30 p.m. (Registration #912300-07)

TRIVIA BUFFS TACKLE COMPETITION ONLINE: An online trivia competition will be presented on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 11 a.m. (Registration #912600-12)

TRAVELERS HEAD TO CRAFTING EXHIBITION: The 55+ Travel Group will visit the “Crafting a Better World” exhibit at the Renwick Gallery on Thursday, Feb. 2. The cost is $7 for Arlington residents, $8 for others. (Registration #902302-01)

DISCUSSION LOOKS AT ‘ARTEMIS’ SPACE PROBE: Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Willey will discuss the Artemis space mission on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 1:30 p.m. at Lubber Run 55+ Center. (Registration #912400-26 in person or #912400-27 online)

WORKSHOP LOOKS AT CREATING AFRICAN MASKS: A workshop exploring how to create African masks will begin on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 2 p.m. at Arlington Mill 55+ Center. Supplies are provided; registration is required by Jan. 30. (Registration #912899-04)