55+ News, 1/19/23 edition

News of interest to Arlington’s active seniors.

55+ programs are held indoors at 55+ Centers unless otherwise noted. A 55+ membership (starting at a $20 annual fee) is required to participate.

For information, go to registration.arlingtonva.us or call (703) 228-4747.

FILMMAKING ENTHUSIASTS TO GATHER: A filmmaker-interest group, led by fellow video enthusiast Nick England, will be presented on Monday, Jan. 23 at 4 p.m. at Lubber Run 55+ Center. (Registration #912403-13)

SECRET TECHNIQUES OF ARTISTS REVEALED: Secret techniques of famous artists will be discussed by community-arts programmer Jennifer Droblyen on Monday, Jan. 23 at 10:30 a.m. online. (Registration #912302-05)

TIPS FOR A PERFECT VEGGIE BURGER: 55+ Center director Jennifer Weber will discuss the components of a great veggie burder on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. at Walter Reed 55+ Center. (Registration #912501-04)

TRAVELERS HEAD TO CRYPTOLOGIC MUSEUM: The 55+ Travel Group heads to the National Cryptologic Museum in Annapolis Junction, Md., on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The cost is $11 for Arlington residents, $13 for others. (Registration #902301-06)

HISTORY ENTHUSIASTS HAVE A BLAST IN THE PAST: History enthusiasts will discuss Arlington’s rich past on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 1:30 p.m. at Lubber Run 55+ Center. (Registration #912402-08)

EXPERT SHARES THE BASICS OF GENEALOGY: Experienced genealogist Eileen Bogdanoff will present the basics of genealogy on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 11 a.m. at Langston-Brown 55+ Center. (Registration #912402-03)

SERIES ON BETTER AGING TO KICK OFF: “Flip the Script on Aging,” a four-part series, will begin by discussing fears, busting myths and finding ways to lengthen life on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 1 p.m. at Aurora Hills 55+ Center. The program is led by Christine Crawford, a licensed occupational therapist and brain-injury specialist. (Registration #912500-01) The series will continue on Feb. 1, 8 and 15.

LIFE OF LATE QUEEN EXPLORED: Ashley Craig of the Library of Virginia will discuss “The Life of Queen Elizabeth II” in an online program on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 2 p.m. (Registration #912400-16)

FORUM FOCUSES ON THREAT OF CHINA: “China’s Increasing Threat,” a discussion led by Lt. Col. Christopher Wilson of the U.S. Army War College, will be presented online on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 1 p.m. (Registration #912400-18)