43 F
Tysons
Thursday, January 19, 2023
type here...
Arlington55+ News, 1/19/23 edition
ArlingtonNews
Updated:

55+ News, 1/19/23 edition

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
man kissing woman on check beside body of water
Photo by Esther Ann on Unsplash

Must Read

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

News of interest to Arlington’s active seniors.

55+ programs are held indoors at 55+ Centers unless otherwise noted. A 55+ membership (starting at a $20 annual fee) is required to participate.

For information, go to registration.arlingtonva.us or call (703) 228-4747.

FILMMAKING ENTHUSIASTS TO GATHER: A filmmaker-interest group, led by fellow video enthusiast Nick England, will be presented on Monday, Jan. 23 at 4 p.m. at Lubber Run 55+ Center. (Registration #912403-13)

Sponsored

SECRET TECHNIQUES OF ARTISTS REVEALED: Secret techniques of famous artists will be discussed by community-arts programmer Jennifer Droblyen on Monday, Jan. 23 at 10:30 a.m. online. (Registration #912302-05)

TIPS FOR A PERFECT VEGGIE BURGER: 55+ Center director Jennifer Weber will discuss the components of a great veggie burder on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. at Walter Reed 55+ Center. (Registration #912501-04)

TRAVELERS HEAD TO CRYPTOLOGIC MUSEUM: The 55+ Travel Group heads to the National Cryptologic Museum in Annapolis Junction, Md., on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The cost is $11 for Arlington residents, $13 for others. (Registration #902301-06)

HISTORY ENTHUSIASTS HAVE A BLAST IN THE PAST: History enthusiasts will discuss Arlington’s rich past on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 1:30 p.m. at Lubber Run 55+ Center. (Registration #912402-08)

EXPERT SHARES THE BASICS OF GENEALOGY: Experienced genealogist Eileen Bogdanoff will present the basics of genealogy on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 11 a.m. at Langston-Brown 55+ Center. (Registration #912402-03)

SERIES ON BETTER AGING TO KICK OFF: “Flip the Script on Aging,” a four-part series, will begin by discussing fears, busting myths and finding ways to lengthen life on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 1 p.m. at Aurora Hills 55+ Center. The program is led by Christine Crawford, a licensed occupational therapist and brain-injury specialist. (Registration #912500-01) The series will continue on Feb. 1, 8 and 15.

LIFE OF LATE QUEEN EXPLORED: Ashley Craig of the Library of Virginia will discuss “The Life of Queen Elizabeth II” in an online program on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 2 p.m. (Registration #912400-16)

FORUM FOCUSES ON THREAT OF CHINA: “China’s Increasing Threat,” a discussion led by Lt. Col. Christopher Wilson of the U.S. Army War College, will be presented online on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 1 p.m. (Registration #912400-18)

Previous article
Arlington History, 1/19/23 edition
Next article
Airports Authority agrees to terms with rental-car agencies
- Advertisement -

Latest News

EducationSun Gazette Newspapers -

Potomac School awards honors civic stewardship

Officials at the Potomac School in McLean announced Jan. 13 that Amanda Marshall, founder of Fair Chance and co-founder...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.