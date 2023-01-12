55+ News, 1/12/23 edition

News of interest to active seniors in Arlington.

55+ programs are held indoors at 55+ Centers unless otherwise noted. A 55+ membership (starting at a $20 annual fee) is required to participate.

For information, go to registration.arlingtonva.us or call (703) 228-4747.

55+ CENTERS CLOSED FOR HOLIDAY: Arlington County government 55+ centers will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of the federal Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Sponsored

MUSIC ICONS TO BE DISCUSSED: Musician Carl Gold will discuss the works of music legends Sam Cooke, Otis Redding and the Temptations, and play examples of their music, on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 1:30 p.m. at Lubber Run 55+ Center. (Registration #912400-40 for in-person, #912400-41 for online)

BASICS OF GENEALOGY TO BE DETAILED: Experienced genealogist Eileen Bogdanoff will present “Genealogy 101” on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 11:30 a.m. at Lubber Run 55+ Center. (Registration #912402-05)

LATEST ON DEMENTIA OFFERED IN WORKSHOP: A primer on basic information on and latest progress in treating dementia will be presented by Kay Yong of Insight Memory Care on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at noon at Arlington Mill 55+ Center. (Registration #912500-09)

HISTORY PROGRAM LOOKS AT ‘LOST’ CITY: The lost city of Jackson, a federal city once planned for the south side of the Potomac River, will be discussed on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 5 p.m. online. (Registration #912400-31)

IMPORTANCE OF HAVING A WILL DISCUSSED: Elder-law attorney Ed Zetlin will discuss the importance of having a will in an online presentation on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 11 a.m. (Registration #912404-02)

MOZART VIEWED THROUGH AN OPERA LENS: Expert George Cecchetti will discuss the life of Mozart as viewed through the prism of opera on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 1:30 p.m. at Lubber Run 55+ Center (Registration #912300-06)

GATHERING PREVIEWS SENIOR-GOLF SEASON: An informational meeting on the 2023 Arlington Senior Golf Club season will be presented on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 11:30 a.m. at Walter Reed 55+ Center. Newcomers are welcome. For information, contact membership chairman Dennis MacDonald at dkmacdonald@att.net or see the Website at www.arlingtonseniorsgolfclub.org.

MUSIC PAIRED WITH ROOTBEER FLOATS AT UPCOMING EVENT: Lubber Run 55+ Center will host a listening session featuring vinyl records, with an accompaniment of root-beer floats, on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 6 p.m. Participants can bring some of their own records to share, or just come to listen. (Registration #912801-03)

LIBRARY OF VIRGINIA SERIES ON GENEALOGY TOPICS CONTINUES: The Library of Virginia’s genealogy series continues with a focus on estate and inventory records, deeds and unclaimed-property records on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 2 p.m. online. (Registration #912400-37)

WORKSHOP DETAILS NITTY-GRITTY OF FAMOUS ARTISTS: Community-arts programmer Jim Halloran will look behind the scenes and beneath the surface to discuss three famous artists on Friday, Jan. 20 at 20 p.m. online (Registration #912302-02)