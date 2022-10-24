55.5 F
Tysons
Monday, October 24, 2022
type here...
Arlington13-under Arsenal win Fox Baseball Classic
ArlingtonSports
Updated:

13-under Arsenal win Fox Baseball Classic

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
The 13-under Arsenal won the Coach Fox Fall Classic. (Arsenal baseball)

Must Read

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

The 13-under Arlington Travel Baseball Arsenal team won the annual Coach Fox Fall Classic.

The Arsenal split their pool play games, defeating the Metro Senators South and losing to Rakers East, and entered the playoff round as the fourth seed.

In the playoffs, the Arsenal defeated Stars Baseball Wykoff, 9-1, in the first round; downed top seed Academy, 5-1, in the semifinals; then jumped out to a big lead and topped the Mount View Mudcats in the final.

For his excellent pitching and clutch hitting, Nate Moseley was named tournament most valuable player.

Sponsored

Other players were Steven Brogan, Chris Capannola, Brady Doster, Talon Duce, Xander Fink, Sam Graf, Michael Gurgo, Jimmy Jordan, Tommy Keane, Ryan Klinger, Dylan Stone and Ethan Wassel. Rich Mandleur was the coach.

Previous articleKilmer Middle student offers support network for Mongolian youth
Next articlePedestrian/bicycle bridge now connects disparate parts of Tysons
- Advertisement -

Latest News

SportsSun Gazette Newspapers -

Victories have Madison, Langley football teams in first, second

The Langley Saxons and Madison Warhawks were the two local public-school winners in Friday-night high-school football action Oct. 21...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.