13-under Arsenal win Fox Baseball Classic

The 13-under Arlington Travel Baseball Arsenal team won the annual Coach Fox Fall Classic.

The Arsenal split their pool play games, defeating the Metro Senators South and losing to Rakers East, and entered the playoff round as the fourth seed.

In the playoffs, the Arsenal defeated Stars Baseball Wykoff, 9-1, in the first round; downed top seed Academy, 5-1, in the semifinals; then jumped out to a big lead and topped the Mount View Mudcats in the final.

For his excellent pitching and clutch hitting, Nate Moseley was named tournament most valuable player.

Other players were Steven Brogan, Chris Capannola, Brady Doster, Talon Duce, Xander Fink, Sam Graf, Michael Gurgo, Jimmy Jordan, Tommy Keane, Ryan Klinger, Dylan Stone and Ethan Wassel. Rich Mandleur was the coach.